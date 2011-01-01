Grace and peace be unto you in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.





It is with profound gratitude and joy that I welcome you to our global evangelical ministry. As we walk together in faith, I am continually inspired by your steadfast devotion, prayers, and commitment to advancing the Kingdom of God. Your partnership enables us to carry the message of salvation, love, and transformation to the nations.





In a world facing uncertainty and division, we are called to be beacons of light — reflecting the boundless grace and truth of Jesus Christ. Through united prayer, service, and compassion, we share the hope that transcends all understanding, reaching hearts that long for peace and purpose.





As we continue this sacred mission, I urge you to pray earnestly for the growth and impact of our ministry. May we remain steadfast in our faith, courageous in our witness, and generous in our service to those in need. Together, let us demonstrate God’s love through action — feeding the hungry, comforting the broken, and proclaiming the Gospel with passion and humility.





Guided by the Holy Spirit, we press forward with vision and conviction — equipping believers, strengthening the Church, and transforming communities for the glory of God. Each prayer, act of service, and contribution you make strengthens this divine movement.





Thank you for being an essential part of this calling. Your faithfulness fuels the mission and helps us witness the miraculous work of God in lives around the world.





May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you always.





With sincere appreciation and blessings,



Dr. Jude Dike

President